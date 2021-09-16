Three female pedestrians were hit by a truck in downtown Toronto Thursday afternoon, police say.

It happened at the intersection of Church Street and Wellesley Street East just after 4:30 p.m.

Toronto paramedics say a woman in her 20s was rushed to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The two other victims sustained minor injuries and were also transported to the hospital.

Police say the driver of the truck remained at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police have closed the intersection for investigation.