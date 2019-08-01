

Joshua Freeman , CP24.com





Three people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Whitby.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the highway, near Highway 412.

Ontario Provincial Police said the three-vehicle crash occurred when the first of the three vehicles abruptly stopped due to slowing traffic ahead. The next vehicle stopped suddenly and was rear-ended by a third vehicle.

Two occupants from the middle vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries. A third person from another vehicle was taken to hospital with less serious injuries, police said.

Two lanes of the highway are blocked because of the collision.

No charges have bene laid in connection with the crash so far.