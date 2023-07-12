

The Canadian Press





Police say three people were taken to hospital after a masked person emerged from a van and attacked them with a machete in Windsor, Ont.

Windsor police say the attack on two women and a man occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Langlois Avenue.

Police say the victims were reportedly sitting on a public bench when a white van pulled up.

The masked suspect exited the vehicle and attacked them with a machete, then fled in the van with two others.

Police say the victims sustained non-life-threatening slash wounds on their arms and officers are still searching for the suspect.

Windsor police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time or has surveillance video footage to contact their major crimes unit or Crime Stoppers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2023.