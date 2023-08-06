Three people taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision in Scarborough
An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
Published Sunday, August 6, 2023 11:06PM EDT
Three people have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough Sunday night.
Toronto police say it occurred near the intersection of Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 10:15 p.m.
As a result of the collision, police say one of the vehicles rolled over.
A woman in her 30s was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics say.
Two other people were also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.