Three people have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough Sunday night.

Toronto police say it occurred near the intersection of Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 10:15 p.m.

As a result of the collision, police say one of the vehicles rolled over.

A woman in her 30s was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics say.

Two other people were also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.