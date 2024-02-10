Three people taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision in Scarborough
Published Saturday, February 10, 2024 7:48PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 10, 2024 7:50PM EST
Three people have been hospitalized following a fiery collision in Scarborough Saturday night.
Emergency crews were called to the Morningside Avenue and McLevin Avenue area, north of Sheppard Avenue East, just after 7 p.m. for a collision involving two vehicles.
Police say one of the vehicles caught fire as a result.
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries while two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
The cause of the collision is unknown.