A targeted shooting near a shopping plaza in Stoney Creek Friday evening left three people, including a teenager, seriously injured, Hamilton paramedics say.

Police officers were called to the area of Mud Street West and Paramount Drive around 7:45 p.m. for a shooting.

When emergency crews arrived, they located three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them, a teenage boy, was found without vital signs, paramedics say.

He and a 37-year-old man were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Paramedics say a 25-year-old man with "moderate" injuries was also transported to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

Police have confirmed that the victims were targeted.

No suspect information has been released by police.