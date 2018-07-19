Three rushed to hospital after serious collision on Highway 401 in North York
Three people were taken to hospital following a serious crash on Highway 401 in North York.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 5:16AM EDT
The eastbound and westbound express lanes of Highway 401 are closed this morning in North York due to a serious crash that sent three people to hospital.
The eastbound express lanes were shut down at Allen Road and the westbound express lanes were closed at Highway 404 following a collision involving at least one tractor-trailer at around 12:30 a.m.
Paramedics say two males were taken to a trauma centre in serious condition and one of the males required “extended extrication.”
A third male was taken to hospital as a precaution, paramedics added.
It is unclear when they highway is expected to reopen.