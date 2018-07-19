

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The eastbound and westbound express lanes of Highway 401 are closed this morning in North York due to a serious crash that sent three people to hospital.

The eastbound express lanes were shut down at Allen Road and the westbound express lanes were closed at Highway 404 following a collision involving at least one tractor-trailer at around 12:30 a.m.

Paramedics say two males were taken to a trauma centre in serious condition and one of the males required “extended extrication.”

A third male was taken to hospital as a precaution, paramedics added.

It is unclear when they highway is expected to reopen.