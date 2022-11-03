Two elementary schools and a high school in Scarborough are currently in hold and secure after reports of a person in crisis armed with knives in a home nearby.

The affected schools include Our Lady of Grace Catholic School, 121 Brimwood Blvd., and Brimwood Boulevard Junior Public School at 151 Brimwood Blvd. Albert Campbell Collegiate Institute at 1550 Sandhurst Cir. has also been placed under hold and secure.

According to Toronto police, the individual in question was “contained inside a home.”

In a tweet posted at 10:38 a.m., Toronto police said a male was "safely apprehended" after speaking with an Emergency Task Force crisis communicator.

Toronto paramedics and fire are also both on hand at the scene, which is west of McCowan Road between Finch and McNicoll avenues.

Motorists should note that roads in the area are currently off limits, but are expected to reopen shortly.

More to come. This is a developing story.