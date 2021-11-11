Police in Durham Region say that three schools have been placed in a hold and secure as officers respond to an “armed and barricaded situation” in the area.

In a tweet published Thursday morning, police said that officers were responding to the area of Olive Avenue and Wilson Road South in Oshawa. Few other details have been released by police.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area until the situation is resolved.

As a result, three schools nearby have been placed in a hold and secure. Those schools include Clara Hughes Public School, St. Hedwig Catholic School and David Bouchard Public School.

This is a developing story. More to come.