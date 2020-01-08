Three seriously hurt after shooting in Ottawa, paramedics say
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 8:08AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 8, 2020 8:30AM EST
OTTAWA -- Ottawa paramedics say they've taken three people to hospital following a shooting incident in the central part of the city.
Superintendent Hilton Radford says the three patients suffered gunshot wounds and were in serious condition.
Radford says they responded at 7:30 a.m. in the area of Bank Street and Gilmour Street.
Police say in a tweet that “many injuries” were reported in the shooting.
They say a co-ordinated response is underway.
Police are urging people to avoid the area.