

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man is in hospital in life-threatening condition after four people allegedly beat and forced him into a car in Etobicoke, Toronto police say.

Const. David Hopkinson said they were called to the area of Renforth Drive and Tabard Gate, north of Rathburn Road, around 2:30 p.m. for reports of unknown trouble.

Callers indicated that a man was beaten and forced into a car, Hopkinson said.

Officers, who were already in the area, were able to spot the suspect vehicle with the victim at the back.

Hopkinson said a pursuit ensued after the vehicle failed to stop for police.

He said four suspects were in the vehicle, which was later abandoned on Legion Road.

The man was suffering from very serious injuries when officers found him in the vehicle, Hopkinson said.

Images from the scene show blood splattered in the backseat of the car.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

Following a search of the area, police arrested three of the four suspects, Hopkinson said.

Officers remain at the scene looking for the fourth suspect.

"Based on what we've seen, we believe this one remaining suspect is violent, maybe armed and is defintiely dangerous," Hopkinson said.