

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two men and one woman have been arrested in connection with a break-and-enter at a home in the city’s east end.

The break-in occurred on Nov. 10 shortly before 4 p.m. at a home in the area of Gerrard Street East and Main Street.

According to police, three people broke into the home and stole items valued at more than $50,000.

The stolen goods, police say, were loaded into a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck and the suspects fled the scene.

A search warrant was later executed and some of the stolen items were found. Police also located a stolen Dodge Ram pick-up truck, a stolen silver Ford Edge SUV, and a replica handgun.

Crystal Richardson, a 38-year-old Toronto resident, 43-year-old Carlos Whiteside, of Toronto, and 54-year-old Toronto resident James Wood are facing numerous charges including breaking and entering with intent and possession of property of crime over $5,000.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.