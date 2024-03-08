Three suspects charged in Bowmanville double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead
26-year-old Rafad Alzubaidy (left) is one of the two people found dead in a Bowmanville home on Feb. 4.
Published Friday, March 8, 2024 10:11AM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 8, 2024 10:11AM EST
Three suspects are in custody in connection with a double homicide in Bowmanville that left a pregnant woman and her husband dead.
Police previously said that they were called to a home on Crombie Street on the afternoon of Feb. 4, 2023, to conduct a wellness check on the occupants.
Officers arrived to find Aram Kamel, 28, and his wife, 26-year-old Rafad Alzubaidy, suffering from gunshot wounds and they were subsequently pronounced dead.
During a news conference on Friday, Durham Regional Police said that they believe the victims were targeted and there are other suspects involved that “arranged” for the victims to be murdered.
Police also confirmed that Alzubaidy was six months pregnant when she was shot and killed.
This is breaking news story. More to come…