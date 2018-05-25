

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators say three suspects chased 28-year-old Jaiden Jackson down a parking garage ramp and shot him 20 times in plain view of a surveillance camera after he left Drake’s Pick 6ix restaurant last Sunday.

Det. Sgt. Gary Giroux said that at about 9 p.m. Sunday, Jackson was preparing to leave a private party hosted at the restaurant, located at Yonge and Wellington streets.

He left in the company of a woman and they began to walk on Wellington Street West, west of Yonge Street, when three suspects in a Honda Civic sped from Melinda Street, south on Yonge Street, turning the wrong-way onto Wellington Street West, before pulling a U-turn and spotting Jackson.

“They pull up to the deceased and soon as the deceased sees them he begins to run, and two suspects get out of the car and begin to shoot,” Giroux said.

Giroux said Jackson ran down a parking garage ramp at 18 Wellington Street West, while two men armed with handguns got out of the Civic and pursued him, in concert with the driver of the Civic who followed them.

In surveillance footage released Friday, Jackson is seen falling and sliding down the ramp as the three suspects pursue him.

The two suspects on foot, along with the driver of the Civic, each fire multiple shots at Jackson, before the two suspects on foot get into the Civic and it reverses back up the ramp.

Jackson was taken to hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

Giroux said that an autopsy revealed Jackson was struck by 20 bullets.

The Civic was last seen heading south on Bay Street, near Union Station.

“We have three very dangerous people out in the community right now that we’re very interested in apprehending as soon as possible,” Giroux said.

Police are working to track down the Honda Civic, which is described as a four-door model, black, with a sunroof, model year 2010 to 2012.

“(The suspects) must have been aware that there was video in this area but they don’t seem to be overly concerned about it,” Giroux said.

Each of the suspects is clad in a hooded sweatshirt with their face covered.

Giroux said police have interviewed the woman Jackson left the restaurant with and have obtained surveillance footage from inside the restaurant.

On Monday, police said it is possible that someone from inside the private party at the restaurant may have notified the suspects that the victim had left, as the vehicle was idle in a nearby laneway until his exit.

Investigators added that the party had a guest list, but each recorded guest was allowed to bring others, so the complete number of those in attendance is not clear.

Drake attended the restaurant over the long weekend but it is not clear if he was there at the time of the shooting, officers said.

Police also want to hear from “people within the community” who may be aware of any “particular problems Jackson might have been having at the time of his death,” Giroux said.