

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in Whitby last weekend.

On Dec. 9 at around 8:50 p.m., officers were called to a home in the area of Thickson Road and Manning Road for a reported home invasion.

According to police, a family was watching television when three suspects smashed a glass door and broke into their house.

One of the perpetrators, who police allege was carrying a hammer and two knives, held the family hostage while the other two searched the home.

A handgun was reportedly seen during the robbery.

Jewelry and other personal effects were taken from the home before the suspects fled the area on foot, police added.

The two adults and three children inside the home at the time of the incident were not physically injured.

Police did not provide detailed suspect descriptions but noted that the first suspect was a Asian male who was short. The other two suspects were described by investigators as black males who were taller than the other suspect. They were all reportedly wearing a mask and dark clothing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Det.-Const. Boadfoot with the Durham Regional Police Service’s criminal investigations bureau.