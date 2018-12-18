

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is dead following a shooting in North York early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred on San Romanoway, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue, shortly after 6 a.m.

Police on scene confirmed that three suspects approached a vehicle and opened fire on a man inside the car. The victim's fiancé was also reportedly inside vehicle at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

Investigators have not yet released detailed suspect descriptions but say they were seen fleeing the area northbound on foot.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The homicide unit will be attending the scene.