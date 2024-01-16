Toronto police have released photos of three male suspects who allegedly broke into a North York home and stole personal property last month.

Police said it happened in the area of Leslie Street and York Mills Road in the early morning hours of Dec. 28.

They allege three suspects gained entry to a residence and were shortly confronted by the homeowner.

Before fleeing, police said the suspects were allegedly able to take away an undisclosed property.

The suspects were last seen in a white Maserati SUV, police said.

Two suspects have medium builds, while another has a thin build. One was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket, gray pants, black running shoes with a white sole and a black face mask.

The second suspect had a black jacket with a white hooded sweater on, blue pants, black running shoes with a white sole and a black face mask.

The third suspect was wearing a black jacket with a white symbol, dark-coloured pants, black running shoes with white soles, and a black face mask.

Police ask anyone with information is asked to contact them at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.