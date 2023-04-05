Three suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing investigation at York University last week just turned themselves in, police say.

The incident happened on campus at around 6 p.m. on March 29.

Toronto police said three men approached a victim and demanded his jacket before assaulting him.

The victim managed to run away, but he saw the three suspects approach another victim and start to assault them.

The first victim went back to help the second victim, but police say the suspects stabbed him before taking off. Toronto police say the victim sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said all three suspects had turned themselves into the 31 Division this week.

Miguel Campos Moscoso, 19, of Toronto, was charged with three counts of assault, three counts of possession of a weapon, four counts of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and robbery.

Jay Javinal, 20, and Jan Apostol, 18, both of Toronto, are facing two counts of assault and a robbery charge.

All three accused are set to appear in court Thursday morning at 10 a.m. The charges have not been proven.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Toronto Police Service or Crime Stoppers anonymously.