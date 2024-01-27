Three taken to hospital after vehicle strikes concrete barrier
Emergency crews respond to a collision at Eglinton Avenue West and Scarlett Road that sent three to hospital after a vehicle struck a concrete barrier. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)
Published Saturday, January 27, 2024 7:02AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 27, 2024 9:18AM EST
Three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle struck into a concrete barrier Saturday morning.
Police say that they responded to the collision just after 2:30 a.m. in the area of Eglinton Ave W and Scarlett road. Two men and one woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result, according to paramedics.
According to police, eastbound and westbound of Eglinton Ave W is closed between Scarlett and Royal York Roads.
Toronto Police said to expect traffic delays in the area, as a reconstruction unit will be arriving to help with the investigation.
COLLISION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 27, 2024
Eglinton Ave W & Scarlett Rd
2:32 am
- police o/s
- vehicle struck a concrete barrier
- 2 men and a women were transported to hospital with serious injuries
- E/B and W/B Eglinton Ave W closed between Scarlett Rd and Royal York Rd
- expect delays#GO199163
^sc