Three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle struck into a concrete barrier Saturday morning.

Police say that they responded to the collision just after 2:30 a.m. in the area of Eglinton Ave W and Scarlett road. Two men and one woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result, according to paramedics.

According to police, eastbound and westbound of Eglinton Ave W is closed between Scarlett and Royal York Roads.

Toronto Police said to expect traffic delays in the area, as a reconstruction unit will be arriving to help with the investigation.