Three people have been taken to hospital following a fire at a residential building in Etobicoke on Sunday afternoon.

Police said at around 1:20 p.m., smoke and flames could be seen coming from the balcony of a sixth-floor unit at a building near Martin Grove Road and The Westway.

A man who was trapped in the building is now out, police say.

Paramedics say three people sustained minor injuries and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

The fire is out and crews are now investigating the cause and origin.