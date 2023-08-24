Three teenage boys have been arrested following an armed carjacking in Mississauga.

Police say the carjacking occurred on Wednesday at approximately 11:45 p.m. It is reported that the victim, a food delivery driver, was sitting in his vehicle, a 2023 Nissan Rogue, outside an apartment complex, when Peel police say the suspects approached him with their identities disguised. Each suspect was reportedly carrying an “edged weapon,” when together they made a demand for the victim’s vehicle. According to police, the victim was soon removed from the car, and the suspects fled the area in the stolen vehicle.

Investigators quickly located the vehicle through the coordination of a high-risk traffic stop. The three suspects, as well as three sharp weapons, were taken into custody.

Two 17-year-olds and a 14-year old male youth, all from Mississauga, have been charged with robbery and disguise with intent. The 14-year-old has also been charged with breaching two separate release orders.

All three youths have been held for bail hearings in Brampton.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact investigators from Peel police.