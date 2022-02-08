Three teenagers have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in the parking lot of a North York fast food restaurant.

According to investigators, Toronto resident Malachi Elijah Bainbridge was found by police around 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 22 in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Ingram Drive near Keele Street.

Police said officers located him in a car with multiple gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were performed, but Bainbridge was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, officers executed search warrants and took three teenagers into custody.

A 16-year-old boy from Oshawa was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the investigation.

Two others—a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl also from Oshawa—have been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, and numerous firearm-related offences.

The suspects, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are scheduled to attend court on Tuesday.