

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three teens are in custody following a violent bank robbery in Markham that left four employees injured.

Police were called to an RBC bank near 16th Avenue and Markham Road shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday for a reported robbery.

CP24 has learned that a citizen looked into the bank’s window, witnessed the robbery in progress, and called 911.

York Regional Police arrived to the scene with patrol cars, K9 officers, and tactical units.

Sources tell CP24 that officers blocked access to the getaway vehicle and when the three suspects left the bank on foot, officers followed them northbound.

The suspects, who were armed with a handgun and knives, were located at a townhouse that was under construction directly north of the bank and were taken into custody without incident, sources say.

The suspects are believed to be 13, 15, and 16 years old.

Police say four of the bank’s employees were injured during the robbery.

Two employees were stabbed and two others suffered head injuries.

One of the victims who sustained stab wounds was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment. Their injuries are believed to be serious.

York Regional Police say they have connected the suspects to other robberies in the regions of Peel, Durham, and York and investigators are now speaking with other police services in the GTA.

-With files from CP24’s Cam Woolley