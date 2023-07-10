Three suspects have been arrested, including a 15-year-old boy, after a knifepoint robbery at a Rexdale pharmacy last week.

It happened at a pharmacy near Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive on Friday.

Police say that three suspects entered the premises while wearing masks to conceal their identities.

Once inside it is alleged that one of the suspects stood near the entrance while the other two went behind the counter.

At that point, police say that one of the suspects produced a knife and made demands for cash and narcotics.

The suspects eventually fled with a quantity of cash and narcotics.

However, police say that officers were able to quickly respond to the area and make arrests.

“At the time of the arrests, officers recovered a knife along with the cash and medications stolen during the robbery,” a news release issued by police on Monday states.

Police say that the suspects are 15, 16 and 17 years old and are each charged with robbery with an offensive weapon and disguise with intent.

They are not being identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.