

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a rash of armed robberies at banks and retail stores throughout the GTA over the last two weeks.

Police say that four bank robberies and three retail store robberies took place between Jan. 14 and Jan. 27.

It is alleged that the suspects, at least one of whom was armed with a knife or handgun, would enter the premises while attempting to disguise their identities and then approach an employee or employees and make a demand for money while threatening them with the weapon.

Police say the suspects obtained a quantity of currency and cigars during the robberies and would flee the scene in stolen cars.

The arrest of the suspects occurred on Jan. 27 after police responded to a reported robbery at a bank in the Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue area.

Police say that one of the suspects was arrested at the bank and a loaded handgun was recovered.

The two other suspects, meanwhile, were taken into custody after being located in a stolen car nearby.

The suspects include a 16-year-old Toronto boy, a 15-year-old St. Catharines boy and a 15-year-old Ajax boy.

They are collectively facing dozens of charges, including robbery while armed with a firearm.

Police say that officers with the Hold Up Squad are working in cooperation with other GTA police services to investigate “possible further incidents.”