Three teenagers have been charged in connection with two separate home invasions in Brampton on Thursday, one of which resulted in three people getting stabbed.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said four suspects allegedly tried to force their way into a home near Creditview Road and Maybeck Drive around 2:45 a.m. but were unsuccessful.

They fled in a white Acura sedan, which police believe was stolen.

“A luxury vehicle was parked in the driveway and is believed to be the target of the attempted robbery,” police said in a news release on Saturday.

A short time later, the same suspects arrived at another home in the area of Brisdale Drive and Mayfield Road and allegedly forced entry.

Inside, the suspects demanded the keys to a luxury vehicle parked outside, police allege.

Three occupants of the home were stabbed as the suspects allegedly stole the keys. Police said they then took the luxury vehicle and fled the area.

The three victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers responded and were able to locate the stolen Acura and arrest two suspects. Police later executed a search warrant, which resulted in another suspect being taken into custody.

Police said they also recovered offence-related property during the search.

A 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds have been charged with two counts of robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of wearing a disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said one of the suspects was bound by a court order from charges of robbery and failure to comply with a release order in another case. As a result, one teenager is facing additional charges of breach of probation and breach of court order.

The identities of the suspects are protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

No description has been released for the fourth suspect, who remains at large.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at (905)453-2121 ext. 3410 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.