

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three former St. Michael’s College School students charged in connection with two alleged sexual assaults at the all-boys private school have pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

The teens, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, entered the guilty pleas inside a Toronto courtroom this morning.

All three of the suspects pleaded guilty to sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon and one of the three accused pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography.

Initially seven students were charged in connection with two sexual assaults and one assault that police say occurred at the Toronto school last year.

Ontario's Ministry of the Attorney General previously confirmed that the cases against two of the students concluded this past summer and charges laid against a third student were withdrawn.

One student currently facing charges did not enter a guilty plea on Thursday.

The last student facing charges has a court hearing scheduled for Oct. 17.

An investigation was launched after a video purportedly showing a sexual assault inside a washroom at the school surfaced on social media in November.

While the school's principal did contact police asking for advice on a "hazing" incident that took place at the school, police said they did not formally launch an investigation until they learned that a number of student had been expelled and a second sexual assault at the school had been captured on video.

The allegations prompted the school to cancel the programs for multiple sports teams for the season and all students involved in competitive sports were required to participate in workshops about bullying, harassment, and abuse.

A 123-page report authored by an independent committee in the wake of the scandal stated that bullying continues to be a “systemic” issue at the prestigious private school.

The report, which was released in August, made 36 recommendations to address the issue of bullying, suggestions the school said it is committed to adopting.

The sentencing hearing for the three teens who pleaded guilty is set for Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.

-With files from The Canadian Press