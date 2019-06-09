Three to hospital after collision involving police cruiser downtown
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 9, 2019 10:08AM EDT
Three people were taken to hospital, including a Toronto police officer, following a collision involving a cruiser early Sunday.
It happened at around 4 a.m. at Dundas and River streets downtown.
Two civilians and a police officer sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital, police said.
No serious injuries were reported.