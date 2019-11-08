

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Three Toronto men are now facing charges in a daylight armed robbery in Whitby late last month that sent a man to hospital.

Durham Regional Police say that at 9 a.m. on Oct. 30, they were called to Taunton Road and Country Lane for a report of a robbery.

A man told officers he was about to get in his car when two unknown males approached him and one allegedly struck him in the face.

“The suspects took his cell phone and a large amount of jewelry from the vehicle,” officers said.

The suspects then got into a car parked nearby and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Later that same day, two of the three suspects were arrested in Toronto.

On Nov. 1, a third suspect was arrested in Oshawa and some of the stolen property was recovered.

The suspects were identified Friday as Mayowa Omoniyi, 27, Mayomi Akinwamide, 27, and Christoff Brown, 24, all of Toronto.

The trio were charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, disguise with intent, weapons dangerous and use of imitation firearm in commission of offence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5355.