Three buildings on the University of Guelph campus were evacuated for several hours on Monday following a bomb threat.

The university sent a message to students and staff at 10:20 a.m. via its alert system. It said that police and other emergency services were on scene due to a “security risk” at Rozanski Hall, the Bullring, and the Landscape Architecture building.

Exams that were scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at one of the buildings were cancelled as a result.

In a news release issued on Monday afternoon, Guelph police said that it did receive information “indicating there was an explosive device in one of the buildings” earlier in the day and ordered the evacuation as a precaution.

The all-clear was then given at around 2 p.m., according to police.

“A Halton Regional Police Canine unit trained in explosives detection attended the scene and cleared the building. No explosive device was found,” the release stated.

The rest of the University of Guelph campus remained open throughout the day, despite the police investigation.