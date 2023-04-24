Three buildings on the University of Guelph campus have been evacuated amid an unspecified security issue.

The university sent a message to students and staff at 10:20 a.m. via its alert system. It said that police and other emergency services are on scene due to a “security risk” at Rozanski Hall, the Bullring, and the Landscape Architecture building.

Exams that were scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at one of the buildings have been cancelled as a result.

So far no information has been provided about the nature of the security risk.

“Those in the area have been moved to a safe space. All others are asked to avoid the area,” the message states. “Notification will be provided when it is safe to return to these buildings to collect personal items. As this may take some time, we ask that all those impacted leave the area.”

The rest of the University of Guelph campus remains open, despite the security issue.