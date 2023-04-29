Three-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill sends four people to hospital
A York Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (CTV News/Mike Walker)
Share:
Published Saturday, April 29, 2023 11:57AM EDT
Four people are in hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill Saturday morning.
Police responded to the area of Major Mackenzie Drive, between Bathurst Street and Don Head Village Boulevard, for what they described as a “serious vehicle collision.”
- Download our app to get alerts on your device
- Sign up to get email alerts from Toronto's Breaking News CP24
Speaking to CP24, police said two people were taken to a trauma centre, though the extent of their injuries could not be confirmed.
As well, two other individuals were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.
Road closures in the area are expected for the next several hours and police are encouraging motorists to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. More to come.