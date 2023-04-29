Four people are in hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill Saturday morning.

Police responded to the area of Major Mackenzie Drive, between Bathurst Street and Don Head Village Boulevard, for what they described as a “serious vehicle collision.”

Speaking to CP24, police said two people were taken to a trauma centre, though the extent of their injuries could not be confirmed.

As well, two other individuals were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Road closures in the area are expected for the next several hours and police are encouraging motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More to come.