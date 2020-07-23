

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Durham police say that there have now been three incidents on an Ajax trail in which women were grabbed from behind by an unidentified male on a bicycle.

The latest incident occurred along Miller’s Creek Trail northeast of Magill Drive and Westney Road on the afternoon of July 16.

Police say that a 50-year-old woman was jogging on the trail when she was approached from behind by a male on a bicycle who “touched her inappropriately” and then sped away.

Police say that the other incidents on the trail have been similar and have also targeted women who were walking or running on the path.

The suspect is described as about 15 to 20 years old with a dark complexion, a medium build and short black hair with spikes on top.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the recent sexual assaults or any similar incidents to come forward.