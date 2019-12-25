

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Five people have been taken to hospital, including two children, after a multi-vehicle collision downtown.

It happened at Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard.

Toronto police said three vehicles collided and one of them flipped over.

Two women were transported to hospital with serious injuries while another was transported with minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Two minors were also transported to hospital as a precaution, paramedics said.

It is not yet clear what caused the collision.