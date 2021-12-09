Three youth in custody after replica firearm sends Brampton school into lockdown: police
Three youth are in custody after reports of a person with a firearm prompted a school in Brampton to go into lockdown on Thursday.
Published Thursday, December 9, 2021 12:57PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 9, 2021 2:32PM EST
According to Peel Regional Police, a woman was reported to have been holding a firearm in the area of Elgin Drive and McMurchy Avenue in Brampton just after 12 p.m.
As a result, Brampton Centennial Secondary School was placed in lockdown and Bishop Francis Allen School was placed in a hold and secure.
Police say they took two female and one male youth(s) into custody following an investigation into the reports.
A replica firearm was also seized at a location near one of the schools.
The hold-and-secure and lockdown have since been lifted.