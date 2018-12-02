

The Canadian Press





THUNDER BAY, Ont. -- A northern Ontario police force is investigating a video that appears to show an officer hitting a person strapped to a stretcher.

Thunder Bay police spokesman Chris Adams says the department is aware of the video and is investigating, but he declined to provide further details.

The clip, a shortened version of which is circulating online, appears to show a female officer and a female paramedic standing over a person who is strapped into a stretcher.

The officer and paramedic appear to be holding down the person's arms, which are free, when the officer appears to hit the person in the face.

The officer can then be heard yelling "That's enough!" before appearing to cover the person's mouth.

In a longer version of the video, which The Canadian Press has viewed, the officer then yells, "You do not spit on me! You do not spit on me!"