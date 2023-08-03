A thunderstorm that rolled into the city Thursday evening led to the mid-event cancellation of Toronto Caribbean Carnival's King and Queen Showcase.

The pageant, held at Lamport Stadium, began at 5 p.m. with more than 50 elaborate and colourful large costumes depicting different themes expected to be featured.

However, the showcase had to be halted because of the stormy weather. A spokesperson for the festival said there were concerns as some performers were wearing metal in their costumes.

Those who were unable to perform will be judged during Saturday’s grand parade, where the king and queen will also be crowned.

There were no weather advisories for Toronto on Thursday evening, but the city saw scattered thunderstorms move in around 10 p.m.

Maggie Rogers’ concert at Budweiser Stage was briefly paused due to the weather. Attendees were urged to shelter under the covered seating area of the amphitheatre or in their vehicles.