Hail suddenly pummeled downtown Toronto on Friday night as a severe thunderstorm moved into the city.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning just before 6:50 p.m., warning residents in Toronto to expect “dime-size hail” and wind gusts up to 70 km/h. Within 30 minutes, the warning ended in Toronto as the storm moved west in the Burlington-Oakville area.

Not long before the storm moved in from the east, Pickering, Ont., saw “pea-sized hail” drop for no more than 10 minutes, according to CTV News Toronto’s Weather Anchor Lyndsay Morrison.

“These are pretty classic summertime storms. Most people don’t realize that hail is a common summer thunderstorm phenomenon!”

The national weather agency advised residents: “Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.”

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” Environment Canada said.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when “imminent or occurring thunderstorms” are likely to produce: large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.