

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Lotto Max players in the Prairies should really check their tickets, because one that was sold there is worth $65 million dollars.

A single ticket purchased in the Prairies claimed Friday night's huge jackpot.

There was no immediate word on exactly where it was sold.

There were also eight Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up grabs, but only one of them was claimed - by a player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 8 will be approximately $17 million.