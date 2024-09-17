

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press





The Toronto International Film Festival is screening the controversial documentary "Russians at War" today amid renewed protests, after postponing last week's showings.

Demonstrators who gathered outside the first screening at the TIFF Lightbox said they were outraged by the festival's decision to proceed with what they call "Russian propaganda."

The film, which captures the experiences of Russian soldiers on the front lines of the war in Ukraine, has sparked considerable backlash from Ukrainian officials and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, as well as Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Last week, TIFF announced it would be suspending screenings of "Russians at War" due to “significant threats" to festival operations and public safety.

Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova has denied the propaganda claims, telling The Canadian Press that her documentary was filmed without the Russian government's permission, which put her at risk of criminal prosecution.

TIFF also dismissed accusations that "Russians at War" is propaganda, with organizers saying the film merits a place in the festival lineup.

Freeland has condemned the use of public funds to finance and screen the documentary, which received $340,000 from the Canada Media Fund and was produced in partnership with Ontario’s public broadcaster, TVO.

Last week, TVO’s board of directors retracted its support for the film and cancelled plans to broadcast it on the network.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.