

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Tim Hortons says the sale of a doughnut bearing the colours of the Humboldt Broncos has helped raise more than $800,000 for the junior hockey team that was involved in a horrific collision earlier this month.

The company had come under fire last week after a franchisee in Nova Scotia reportedly began selling the Broncos-themed doughnuts without intending to donate the proceeds to the team.

Tim Hortons apologized for the "misunderstanding" and then launched a national fundraising campaign to support the team.

In a statement at the time, the coffee and doughnut chain said the franchisee "proactively sold this doughnut as a thoughtful gesture" and had made a personal donation to the Humboldt Broncos Hockey Club.

Sixteen people -- including 10 players -- were killed and another 13 people were injured after the team's bus and a truck crashed in a rural Saskatchewan intersection.

On Friday, Tim Hortons said restaurants in every province donated $1 from each yellow and green doughnut sold -- along with extra donations made by customers -- to a total of $801,066.27.