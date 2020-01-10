

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Tim Horton’s is facing a backlash over a proposal to provide free coffee for life to Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan if they move to Canada.

The dust-up comes after the couple announced earlier this week that they are looking to carve out a new kind of place within the monarchy, that they would like to become financially independent and split their time between North America and the United Kingdom.

The couple’s announcement immediately set off speculation that they may be considering a move to Canada, where the two recently spent the holidays with their new son amid a reported rift with the rest of the royal family.

Responding to the speculation, Tim Horton’s took to Twitter Wednesday night in an apparent effort to sweeten the pot for the reportedly disgruntled royals.

“No pressure, Meghan and Harry, but if you do choose to move to Canada, free coffee for life. Think about it,” the company said in a tweet.

No pressure, Meghan and Harry, but if you do choose to move to Canada, free coffee for life. Think about it. — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) January 9, 2020

The company has since been inundated with thousands of responses, many outraged that a company famous for keeping the wages of front-line workers to a minimum, would offer to shower a wealthy and privileged couple with freebies.

“Why do rich royals get free coffee?” one user asked.

“They can afford to buy the company. Your employees can't afford rent. See the problem with this tweet?” another user responded.

Others suggested that the company might consider offering free coffee instead to the homeless or to veterans or to employees locked out over wage disputes.

Restaurant Brands Inc., Tim Horton’s parent company, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Meghan and Harry have not expressed interest in the offer so far.