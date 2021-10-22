

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario has released a plan for lifting COVID-19 public health measures over several months. Here's the province's timeline:

Monday, Oct. 25

Capacity limits lift in most settings where proof of vaccination is required, such as restaurants, gyms, casinos and indoor event spaces.

Capacity limits lift in other settings if they choose to require proof of vaccination, such as personal care services - including salons and tattoo parlours - indoor areas of museums and galleries, amusement parks, festivals and real estate open houses.

Locations where weddings, funerals and religious rites take place can also implement proof-of-vaccination requirements for services and ceremonies.

Monday, Nov. 15

Capacity limits lift in remaining settings where proof of vaccination is required, such as night clubs, wedding receptions in indoor event spaces, strip clubs, bath houses and sex clubs.

Monday, Jan. 17

Capacity limits begin lifting in settings where proof of vaccination is not required, depending on the COVID-19 situation.

Directives from the chief medical officer of health may also begin to lift.

Proof of vaccination limits may begin to lift.

Monday, Feb. 7

Proof of vaccination requirements may be lifted in high-risk settings such as nightclubs and bath houses, unless it's deemed unsafe.

Monday, March 28

Remaining public health measures may be lifted unless it's deemed unsafe, including mask mandates.

Remaining proof-of-vaccination requirements may also be lifted in remaining settings, including meeting and event spaces, concerts and cinemas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2021.