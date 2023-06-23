

The Canadian Press





The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it's launching an investigation involving the loss of the Titan that will focus on the cargo vessel Polar Prince.

The agency announced its probe Friday.

Polar Prince is a Canadian-flagged ship that served as mothership to the Titan submersible.

The Transportation Safety Board will investigate the Polar Prince in its role as a support vessel and will conduct a safety investigation into the circumstances of the operation.

The agency says a team of investigators is traveling to St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador to gather information and conduct interviews.