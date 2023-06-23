Titan submersible: TSB to launch investigation focused on Titan's mothership
A statement on the missing OceanGate submersible is posted to the front of the Port of Everett marina office Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Everett, Wash. The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday that the missing submersible Titan imploded near the Titanic shipwreck site, killing everyone on board. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
The Canadian Press
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it's launching an investigation involving the loss of the Titan that will focus on the cargo vessel Polar Prince.
The agency announced its probe Friday.
Polar Prince is a Canadian-flagged ship that served as mothership to the Titan submersible.
The Transportation Safety Board will investigate the Polar Prince in its role as a support vessel and will conduct a safety investigation into the circumstances of the operation.
The agency says a team of investigators is traveling to St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador to gather information and conduct interviews.