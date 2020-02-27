

Web Staff, CP24.com





The TMX Group says trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange has been halted due to a problem with entering orders.

"Clients are currently unable to enter, modify or cancel open orders on TSX, TSXV and Alpha," The TMX Group said. “In order to allow participants to manage their orders, the market will remain in a Pre-Open state until further notice."

Before trading was halted, Canadian stocks were under selling pressure amid fears about the coronavirus and its impact on the world economy.

The TSX Composite was down 324 points or 1.9 per cent, while the Venture Index was down 25 points or 4.6 per cent prior to the shutdown.

The TMX told BNN Bloomberg that the TSX and TSX Venture exchanges were shut down at 1:54 p.m. while the Alpha shut down three minutes earlier.

TMX said trades on its Montreal Exchange were also stopped this afternoon.

