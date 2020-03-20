

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Ontario is expanding the use of temporary absences for intermittent inmates in an effort to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province’s adult correctional facilities.

“As Ontario continues to act to slow the spread of COVID-19, we are making further changes to protect our frontline workers and our health care system from the burden an outbreak in our correctional system would cause,” a news release issued by the Ministry of the Solicitor General said.

One week ago, some measures were announced that were meant to “protect Ontario’s adult correctional facilities” from the novel coronavirus.

Those measures included granting intermittent inmates, who serve time on the weekends, temporary absences from custody, as well as halting all personal visits. Intermittent inmates are deemed to be “low-risk” by the courts and typically remain in the community Monday to Friday to live and work.

On Friday, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones announced that the province is now building on these changes.

Ontario will be now be allowing senior corrections officials to expand the use of temporary absences, as well as allowing the Ontario Parole Board to use alternatives to in-person meetings – electronic or written means, rather than solely in-person.

Going forward, correctional services will now have the option to issue temporary absences “beyond the current 72-hour maximum.”

“This means those serving intermittent sentences, who have been granted a temporary absence, will not have to report to a correctional facility every weekend, which will avoid cycling individuals back and forth between the community and a correctional facility,” the news release states.

“We continue to evaluate all options to limit the possible spread of COVID-19 within our correctional system. These regulatory amendments will help us preserve the integrity of our health care system, protect our frontline workers and help keep our communities safe.”

Toronto jail employee being tested for COVID-19 in hospital

These additional measures come after the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), which represents correctional workers in the province, said an employee at a Toronto jail is in hospital and is being tested for COVID-19.

The male staff member had returned home from out-of-country travel and attended his workplace before self-isolation guidelines were put into place, according to the union’s leader Warren “Smokey” Thomas.

“What we have confirmed from the government at this time is there is a male staff member from the Toronto South Detention Centre who returned from out of country before the protocols were in place,” Thomas said on Friday morning.

“He went to work but as soon as the protocols were put in place, he went to his boss apparently and said ‘I was out of country.’”

Thomas said he is now in hospital, receiving medical care.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family and all the healthcare providers looking after him.”

Thomas previously told CP24 that the male worker had tested positive, but later clarified, saying that was not the case, as his test results have not yet been returned.

“Always wait for factual information – lesson learned for me too,” the union leader said.

Thomas went on to state that three people came into contact with the employee and have since been sent home to self-isolate.

He said the union has been working to bring concerns from the employees to the employer.

Thus far, in Ontario, 308 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including two people who have died and five people who have fully recovered.