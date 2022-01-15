Mississauga fire crews are commending the bravery of an 18-year-old for helping several children escape a burning home on Saturday morning.

At around 10:45 a.m., fire crews responded to a two-alarm blaze at a semi-detached house on Starfield Crescent in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Britannia Road.

"First crews arrived on scene. They arrived to a fully involved, first floor fire conditions. They entered and about 10 feet in they made the call to go defensive," District Fire Chief Craig Dockeray told CP24 at the scene.

Dockeray said crews faced high heat conditions that were able to melt the visors on firefighter's helmets.

Incredibly high heat conditions at the structure fire on Starfield Cres - melting visors on FF helmets. An aggressive firefight. 6 children transported to hospital incl. neonate. Amazing bravery of an 18 yr old who climbed up on the roof to help two children escape from 2nd floor pic.twitter.com/TDr2H29dRk — Chief Deryn Rizzi (@derynrizzi) January 15, 2022

Five children were inside the home at the time of the blaze and a neighbour helped the kids escape before crews arrived, Dockeray said.

"They were able to open their second floor window, and you can see the small roof attached, and the 18-year-old neighbour from down the road went on the roof and pulled a couple of the kids into the neighbouring house," he said.

"To be that type of sound of mind at 18 years old, to be able to rescue five kids is amazing."

Dockeray said the children ranged in age from 14 years old to an infant.

In initial reports, Peel paramedics said the children's injuries were non-life threatening.

Peel police said an officer was taken to hospital for minor injuries, likely for smoke inhalation.

A cat was also inside the home and is now safe and in the care of animal control.

The fire has since been knocked down and did not spread to the neighbouring semi-detached house.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Starfield Road at Windwood Drive is closed for the investigation.