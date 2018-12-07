Tobacco company Altria Group to invest $2.4B in Canadian cannabis producer
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 8:02AM EST
Canadian cannabis producer Cronos Group says it will receive a $2.4 billion equity investment from Altria Group, one of the biggest tobacco companies in the world.
The maker of Marlboro cigarettes would acquire a 45 per cent ownership stake in Cronos under the initial investment.
Altria can also invest up to a further $1.4 billion to increase its ownership stake in Cronos to 55 per cent, under the arrangement.