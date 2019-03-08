

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Passengers are flooding into the country’s largest airport today as people escape the city for March Break.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) says that 144,000 passengers are expected to pass through Pearson International Airport today, a volume of traffic that is “well above an average day.”

Speaking to CP24 Friday, Maria Ganogiannis, a spokesperson for the GTAA, said things are “moving smoothly” so far.

“We have a lot of extra hands on deck,” she said. “Today is our busiest March Break travel day.”

The average daily count of passengers during the March Break period, which runs from March 7 to March 17, is an estimated 138,000.

“Right now operations are normal. Yesterday we had a wonderful start,” Ganogiannis said. “I know March Break is synonymous with spring break but really we are still in winter and winter operations are underway.”

Ganogiannis offered tips on how travellers can save time when they get to the airport.

She said passengers can check in with their airline 24 hours ahead of departure and can book parking at the airport online as well.

“That will help them avoid circling the parking lots to look for an available parking space,” she said.

Ganogiannis noted that the mobile app offered by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) offers tips for how to pack your carry-on and even how to dress to get through airport security checkpoints quickly.