Toddler dead after being found in vehicle in Burlington: Police
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 7:30PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 23, 2018 8:00PM EDT
A young child has been pronounced dead after being found without vital signs in a vehicle in Burlington.
The child was located in a vehicle near North Service Road and Kerns Road Wednesday afternoon, Halton Regional Police said.
Police at the scene said the child had been in a hot vehicle for most of the day.
No further details were immediately available.